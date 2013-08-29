ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 European authorities
will want to ensure Italy can still meet its fiscal commitments
after scrapping a property tax, the European Commission's top
economic official said on Thursday.
Italy's government reached a deal on Wednesday to abolish
the unpopular tax, easing a source of persistent political
tension within the country's fragile coalition, and replace it
with a new levy known as the "Service Tax".
The Commission is still awaiting details of the
"compensatory measures", Olli Rehn told journalists at an
economic conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.
"The essential thing was that Prime Minister (Enrico) Letta
reconfirmed that Italy will stick to its fiscal targets in line
with its European commitments. That's important."
