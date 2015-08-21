SAO PAULO Aug 20 Brazilian retailer GPA SA said on Thursday it, along with holding company Wilkes Participacoes, would pay 212.46 million reais ($61 million) to Morzan Empreendimentos to settle arbitration over its takeover of home appliances retailer Globex.

Morzan Empreendimentos represented owners of Globex's Ponto Frio chain prior to its takeover by a subsidiary of GPA in 2009. The arbitration began in 2012.

($1 = 3.46 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)