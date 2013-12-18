SAO PAULO Dec 17 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA
, is gearing up for an aggressive price war in
its food business, where it aims to maintain its operating
profit margin by cutting expenses, according to a presentation
to investors on Tuesday.
A push for more competitive prices in all its supermarket
formats should win more customers, but at the cost of the unit's
gross margin, executives told investors in Sao Paulo, in a sign
the company is girding for a tougher competitive landscape.
The aggressive pricing strategy at GPA reflects the
strategic influence of Chairman Jean-Charles Naouri, the chief
executive of France's Casino, which took control of
GPA last year. French rival Carrefour is studying an
IPO in Brazil to pay for more ambitious investments.
GPA plans to successfully lower prices by running more
efficient stores, cutting corporate overhead and wringing cost
savings by working more closely with Casino.
Its three-year outlook came as economists in Brazil are
forecasting weaker growth and higher inflation next year - a
scenario that will force retailers to fight for each other's
market share if they want to keep up robust recent growth.
Still, GPA said it expects sales in stores open at least 12
months to continue to rise faster than inflation.
Lower sales, general and administrative expenses should help
GPA keep its edge, management said on Tuesday. The company
expects to reduce those costs to 17 percent of net revenue by
2016, from 19.6 percent currently.
As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization will continue to represent a stable share of
revenue in GPA's food retail unit, they said.
GPA expects to open 400 new food stores in the next three
years, focusing growth on 360 new convenience stores in its Mini
Mercado format. The group's electronics and furniture unit, Via
Varejo, plans to open 210 stores during the period.
The company is also planning aggressive expansion of its
wholesaler, Assai, which goes head-to-head with Carrefour's
prized Atacadao chain. Assai is aiming to open 12 to 15 stores
per year through 2016, with growth focused in Brazil's poorer
and faster-growing northeast.
The Assai unit is aiming for EBITDA representing 5 percent
of net sales, as it keeps operating expenses below 10 percent of
revenue.