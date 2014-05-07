BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAO PAULO May 6 Morgan Stanley & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co were hired to manage a potential initial public offering of the combined e-commerce units of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie and its Brazilian subsidiary, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
Casino and GPA SA, as the French retailer's Brazilian unit is known, are considering plans to combine their online businesses, which have more than $4 billion of sales, and listing the resulting entity in the United States, according to a joint securities filing.
According to the source, who declined to be identified because the deal is in the works, the aim of the plan is to help Casino build a global e-commerce platform to fend off competition from Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc and Chinese peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Eric Walsh)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.