PARIS, Oct 6 Rallye, the majority shareholder in French food retailer Casino said on Thursday that it had increased its holding in GPA, the parent company of Brazilian supermarket chain Pao de Acucar .

The move is the latest by Casino to tighten its grip on Pao de Acucar after the owner of Monoprix and other French supermarkets derailed a plan by arch rival Carrefour to merge its Brazilian unit with the upscale food retailer.

Rallye said it acquired preferred shares, American Depositary Receipts and call options that will give it a potential holding of 5 percent of GPA's share capital.

In addition to 0.6 million preferred shares or ADRs, Rallye bought 5 million call options allowing it to acquire 5 million ADRs.

Together, Rallye and Casino now have a potential holding of 48.1 percent of GPA's share capital, the company said in a statement.

A previous boost in Rallye's GPA holding, announced in September, had brought the two companies combined stake in GPA to 45.9 percent.

Casino shares were up 0.7 percent at 58.51 euros in early trading. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Helen Massy-Beresford)