* Latest move by Casino group to tighten grip
* Joint Casino, Rallye potential stake at 48.1 pct
* Casino shares edge 0.7 percent higher
(Adds background, details)
PARIS, Oct 6 Rallye, the majority shareholder in
French food retailer Casino said on Thursday that it
had increased its holding in GPA, the parent company of
Brazilian supermarket chain Pao de Acucar .
The move is the latest by Casino to tighten its grip on Pao
de Acucar after the owner of Monoprix and other French
supermarkets derailed a plan by arch rival Carrefour
to merge its Brazilian unit with the upscale food retailer.
Rallye said it acquired preferred shares, American
Depositary Receipts and call options that will give it a
potential holding of 5 percent of GPA's share capital.
In addition to 0.6 million preferred shares or ADRs, Rallye
bought 5 million call options allowing it to acquire 5 million
ADRs.
Together, Rallye and Casino now have a potential holding of
48.1 percent of GPA's share capital, the company said in a
statement.
A previous boost in Rallye's GPA holding, announced in
September, had brought the two companies combined stake in GPA
to 45.9 percent.
Casino shares were up 0.7 percent at 58.51 euros in early
trading.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent and
Helen Massy-Beresford)