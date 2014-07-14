(Updates with results of auction)
SAO PAULO, July 14 The founding family of
Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, sold almost all of
its remaining stake in the company, now run by French group
Casino, on Monday, raising 1.19 billion reais ($538
million).
The children of former GPA chairman Abilio Diniz sold the
shares to diversify investments, according to Peninsula, the
investment holding company for the Diniz family.
GPA's stock was down 2 percent after the auction, which
moved 11.5 million shares for 103.58 reais each, according to
BM&FBovespa SA, which operates the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Abilio Diniz left GPA last year and sold his own stake in
the company in May following a bitter dispute with Casino, which
lost faith in the Brazilian tycoon after he attempted a merger
with French rival Carrefour SA in 2011.
Diniz, who is now chairman of food processor BRF SA
, has cleared himself of a noncompete clause under a
former GPA shareholder deal. Reuters reported in March that he
was a potential bidder for a stake of Carrefour's Brazilian
unit, a possibility that Carrefour declined to comment on and
Diniz representatives denied.
($1=2.21 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Marcela Ayres; Writing and
additional reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Peter Galloway)