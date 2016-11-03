UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Nov 3 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Thursday the company is considering "strategic alternatives" for its stake in appliance retailing unit Via Varejo SA.
The decision, unanimously approved by GPA's board, is based on the company's need to focus on the food retailing business, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources