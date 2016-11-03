UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
SAO PAULO Nov 3 Brazilian retailer GPA SA is considering strategic alternatives for its stake in appliance retailing unit Via Varejo SA in an effort to concentrate on food retail amid a severe recession, the company said on Thursday.
GPA has no timeline for its decision, Brazil's biggest retailer said in a securities filing, adding that the decision had been unanimously approved by the company's board.
The news follows a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss reported earlier this week by GPA due in part to a sharp drop in non-food sales at the group. While Via Varejo's net revenues were virtually unchanged at 4.1 billion reais, e-commerce division Cnova Brasil, now its wholly-owned subsidiary, posted a 38 percent drop in sales.
Via Varejo's Chief Executive Peter Estermann was forthright with analysts last week about the challenges facing the credit-dependent appliance unit, which has struggled as unemployment and interest rates climbed in the current downturn.
"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," Estermann said on an earnings call. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr; editing by Grant McCool)
