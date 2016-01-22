SAO PAULO Jan 22 Online retailer Cnova, a subsidiary of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, said Emmanuel Grenier would temporarily expand his role to take over as chief executive officer of the unit's Brazilian operations after the resignation of German Quiroga.

News of the shuffle in management in Brazil was released in a filing on Friday by Grupo Pao de Acucar SA, Brazil's biggest retailer and also a subsidiary of Casino.

Grenier has been running the global operations of Cnova, while Quiroga ran the Brazilian operations, which included local online sites of retailers Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra.

Flavio Dias, a former Walmart.com executive in Brazil, will fill Quiroga's position starting on Feb. 15, GPA said earlier this week.

Quiroga's departure comes almost a week after Cnova said it had overreported its net revenue by 110 million reais ($26 million) through December due to irregularities in product management at its Brazilian distribution centers.

The company also announced that it was conducting an investigation into inventory management in Brazil. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)