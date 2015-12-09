SAO PAULO Dec 9 GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, will be more selective with investments and protective of cash in 2016, it said in a Wednesday presentation.

With Brazil's economy suffering its worst recession in 25 years and consumer prices climbing nearly 10 percent in a year, GPA has struggled to maintain supermarket sales, while demand has plunged at its home appliance division Via Varejo SA . (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)