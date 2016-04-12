BRASILIA, April 12 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 17.8 billion reais ($5.11 billion) in the first quarter, up 3 percent from the first three months of last year.

Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 0.8 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

($1 = 3.4824 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)