BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
BRASILIA, April 12 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 17.8 billion reais ($5.11 billion) in the first quarter, up 3 percent from the first three months of last year.
Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 0.8 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.
($1 = 3.4824 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.