SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA, posted a 23 percent rise in first-quarter net income from a year earlier to 338 million reais ($152 million), according to a Tuesday filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 22 percent to 1.05 billion reais.

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)