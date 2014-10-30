SAO PAULO Oct 30 GPA SA , Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million reais ($162 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 13 percent to 1.168 billion reais, in line with an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts surveyed did not provide enough estimates for net income.

($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)