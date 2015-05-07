SAO PAULO May 7 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of 192 million reais ($63 million), down 21 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit fell short of an average forecast of 246 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 10 percent to 949 million reais, below an average forecast of 1.04 billion reais.

($1 = 3.03 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler)