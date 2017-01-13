SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian retailer GPA SA reported a 7.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter same-store food sales despite the country's prolonged recession.

For the year, same-store food sales, or those from stores open more than a year, rose 6.7 percent, São Paulo-based GPA said in a securities filing.

Its consolidated food sales rose 11.4 percent to 41.54 billion reais ($13 billion) last year, it said.

GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

