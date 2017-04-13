SAO PAULO, April 13 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter net revenue from its food division to 10.553 billion reais ($3.37 billion), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Sales surged 28.8 percent in the Assaí cash-and-carry unit, but grew just 0.4 percent at the Extra and Pão de Açúcar supermarket chains. Via Varejo SA, the appliance division that GPA is looking to sell, separately reported a 2.2 percent rise in net revenue to 5.993 billion reais, as sales rose 4.2 percent at physical stores and fell 5.7 percent online.

($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)