(Corrects first paragraph to show net earnings fell by nearly
99 percent, not by half)
SAO PAULO Feb 25 GPA SA ,
Brazil's biggest retailer, reported a fourth-quarter net profit
of 6 million reais ($2 million), down nearly 99 percent from a
year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
The company said weak sales, mismanaged inventory in the
Cnova e-commerce unit and dismal results from home
appliance division Via Varejo combined to hammer its
profitability, underscoring the challenges ahead in a severe
recession.
GPA flagged write-downs following an internal probe of Cnova
in Brazil last month before replacing the local head of the
division. The group also named a new head of supermarkets after
sales in that division began to slip.
Surging energy costs and double-digit inflation last year
made it harder for GPA to maintain profits in the face of
stagnant sales. Operating costs rose 3.9 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year earlier, while net revenue edged up just 0.2
percent.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization fell 61.7 percent to 622 million reais.
($1 = 3.96 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)