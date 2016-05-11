(Adds details of earnings)
SAO PAULO May 10 GPA SA, Brazil's
biggest retailer, posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and pledged
to invest more carefully amid a severe economic crisis and
writedowns in a troubled online unit.
The retailer controlled by French group Casino
booked a first-quarter net loss of 59 million reais ($17
million), compared with a profit of 192 million reais in the
quarter a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
"The company is becoming more selective in its organic
expansion plan for the year, with a focus on the formats with
greater return," GPA said in the filing, highlighting the
profitability of convenience stores and wholesale unit Assai.
GPA said in February that investment in 2016 would fall by
about 25 percent to around 1.5 billion reais, with possible
revisions coming on a monthly basis.
The more cautious approach to capital spending comes as
Brazil's economy slumps into the second year of its worst
recession in decades, devastating consumer confidence and
discouraging investment.
GPA's e-commerce division Cnova NV has also weighed
on earnings with writedowns due to inventory mismanagement that
is still the subject of an internal investigation. Last month
Cnova raised the estimated impact of the scandal by 24 percent
to 219 million reais.
The gross profit margin of GPA's food retail division
slipped 1.5 percentage points as nearly double-digit consumer
inflation in the past twelve months squeezed profitability.
($1 = 3.47 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Juliana Schincariol, editing by G
Crosse)