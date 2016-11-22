UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Shares in Mexican airline Aeromexico slid more than 7.5 percent on Tuesday, on fears that a proposed alliance with Delta Air Lines Inc could face headwinds after the U.S. airline said U.S. regulators had put strict conditions on the deal. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders