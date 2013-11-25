Nov 25 Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement of up to 98 mln shares at no less than 9.75 yuan/shr

* Says plan still needs approval from company shareholders and the China Securities Regulatory Commission

