Nov 19 The GPT Group : * Commonwealth property office fund - GPT: GPT announces proposal to acquire

Ctlh Pty Office Fund * Says proposal comprises $0.75325 cash and 0.141 GPT securities per CPA unit

valuing each CPA unit at $1.272 * Total value of the transaction is $4.0 billion * Intends to make an offer to acquire 100% of CPA by way of an off market

takeover offer * Deal accretive to GPT's long term total return target with EPS accretion of

at least 3.5% return in 2014 on annualised basis