Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Nov 19 The GPT Group : * Commonwealth property office fund - GPT: GPT announces proposal to acquire
Ctlh Pty Office Fund * Says proposal comprises $0.75325 cash and 0.141 GPT securities per CPA unit
valuing each CPA unit at $1.272 * Total value of the transaction is $4.0 billion * Intends to make an offer to acquire 100% of CPA by way of an off market
takeover offer * Deal accretive to GPT's long term total return target with EPS accretion of
at least 3.5% return in 2014 on annualised basis * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.