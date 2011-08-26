SYDNEY Aug 26 Australia's property group GPT on Friday unveiled a plan to sell its 50 percent stake in an office building in Sydney to seek other opportunities, joining peers in looking for better use of capital to fund share buybacks or developments.

The 50 percent stake in MLC Centre, a 67-storey building in Sydney, is valued at about A$370 million, according to GPT. The other 50 percent is owned by Australian pension fund QIC.

GPT on Friday posted an 8 percent rise in operating profit to A$221.5 million for the six months to June and forecast 7 percent growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the full year.

Australian property trusts continue to struggle with sagging share prices, which trade at a discount to net asset values, despite their healthy earnings and low debt.

Share buybacks have thus gained currency in the sector with Stockland and Mirvac announcing plans to do so through asset sales.

Overall, there are reported to be more than A$10 billion of commercial property assets currently up for grabs in Australia, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Physical commercial real estate has performed strongly in Australia where the economy remains resilient.

Total annualised returns for Australian property rose to 10.6 percent for the year to June, up from 10.2 percent for the year to March, according to the PCA/IPD commercial property index.