BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
OCt 30 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA :
* Q3 revenue of 77.9 million zlotys versus 69 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit of 36.1 million zlotys versus 28.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit of 30 million zlotys versus 26 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 EBITDA was 44.1 million zlotys, up 13.5 pct year on year
* Says in first 9 months of 2014 EBITDA was 129.4 mln zlotys, up 6.4 pct compared to 9 months of 2013
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri