BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
Oct 30 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA :
* Said on Wednesday its management board will recommend to the company's shareholders' General Meeting an annual dividend payment at a level exceeding 60 pct of the consolidated net profit of the WSE Group for the financial year attributable to the shareholders, adjusted for the share of profit of associates
* Company's Management Board plans to recommend a dividend payment for 2014 at 2.40 zlotys gross per share and a dividend payment for 2015 at 2.60 zlotys gross per share
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri