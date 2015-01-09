Jan 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it decided to fine Admassive Group SA, ATON-HT SA, Genesis Energy SA, AIR Market SA, Nemex SA 15,000 zlotys ($4,100) each and ask them to sign an agreement with an authorized advisor for at least 1 year

* The WSE fined Taxus Fund SA 10,000 zlotys for not publishing its FY 2013 financial statements within allocated timeframe

* The WSE reprimanded Nicolas Games SA, BDF SA , Playmakers SA, Progres Investment SA and Telestrada SA for not publishing their 2014 Q3 results within allocated timeframe

($1 = 3.6259 zlotys)

