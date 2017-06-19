WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in Poland's state-run stock exchange approved on Monday a dividend payout of 2.15 zlotys per share, as proposed by the management.

The government owns a 51.8-percent stake in the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The shareholders are also expected to approve appointment of the bourse's new chief executive on Monday.

