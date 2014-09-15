VIENNA, Sept 15 The co-head of the Vienna Stock Exchange cited stumbling blocks to a potential merger with the Warsaw Stock Exchange in a newspaper interview published on Monday as cooperation talks drag on.

The state-controlled Polish bourse, the biggest stock market in central Europe, wants to combine with Vienna bourse operator CEE Stock Exchange Group to strengthen its position against Frankfurt and London.

Besides the Vienna bourse, CEESEG owns smaller exchanges in Prague, Budapest, and Ljubljana.

"The Polish market has changed significantly during our talks. This of course has to be considered in any cooperation deal," Michael Buhl told the WirtschaftsBlatt paper.

"But we are happy to hold more talks and see what our Polish colleagues offer," he added.

The report cited changes in the Polish pension system that have curbed investments by private pension funds.

Buhl also stressed the importance of where the merged exchange would be headquartered. "A listing on the home bourse is enormously important for our local companies, so we will look at this aspect very closely in possible cooperation with the Warsaw exchange," Buhl said.

The Warsaw exchange aimed to present its stance on a tie-up with Vienna within weeks, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Pawel Tamborski had said in July.

WirtschaftsBlatt quoted a Warsaw exchange spokesman as saying its main owner expected a decision at the end of the month. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Thomas)