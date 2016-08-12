PARIS Aug 12 Channel tunnel operator Eurotunnel Group said truck traffic in July rose by 9 percent to a record high 137,091 vehicles, taking the January-July total to 966,697, up 10 percent.

* Car traffic rose by 7 percent in July to 317,424 vehicles, setting a new record for the month, while car traffic for the first seven months of the year rose 2 percent 1,480,164 vehicles.

* Coaches traffic fell by 8 percent in July to 4,793 vehicles, while coach traffic for the first seven months fell 11 percent to 32,829 vehicles.