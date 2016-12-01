SINGAPORE Dec 1 Japanese financial services company Tokyo Century Corp has made a strategic investment in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

They did not specify the value of the investment, which is part of a deal to collaborate on leasing and rental car options for GrabCar drivers.

In September, Grab, the biggest rival to ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc in Southeast Asia, raised $750 million in a funding round - an amount that valued it at more than $3 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)