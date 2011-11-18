* Medicis outbids Galderma for Graceway

* Medicis adds Graceway's skin creams to its portfolio

* Deal must be approved by bankruptcy court

Nov 18 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp MRX.N acquired the bankrupt drugmaker Graceway Pharmaceutical LLC for $455 million in a court-supervised auction, Medicis said on Friday.

Medicis, of Scottsdale, Arizona, will add Graceway's skin creams and respiratory drugs to its line-up of products that include treatments for wrinkles and acne.

Graceway, of Bristol, Tennessee, filed for bankruptcy in September after a sharp drop-off in sales for its Aldara product, a topical medicine for the face and scalp to treat a skin patch condition called actinic keratosis.

Other Graceway products include Zyclara, which also treats actinic keratosis, and treatments for eczema and genital warts.

Galderma SA, a joint venture between Switzerland's Nestle SA NESN.VX and France's L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA), started the court-supervised auction with an initial bid of $275 million.

The money from the auction will go to paying off Graceway's debts, which totaled about $872 million as of Sept. 28, according to court papers.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday in Delaware's bankruptcy court to approve the sale.

Shares of Medicis were down 0.5 percent at $32.48 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The case is In re: Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13036. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, editing by Dave Zimmerman)