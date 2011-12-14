Dec 14 London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds has hired Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley as joint global co-ordinators for its about $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The four banks will also be joint bookrunners with HSBC Holdings Plc . Barclays Capital and ICBC International have been mandated as co-leads, the report said. The offering is expected to hit the market in the first half of 2012. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
