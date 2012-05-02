* Luxury diamond retailer moves closer to HK IPO
* No timetable set for pre-marketing up to $1 bln
IPO-sources
* London-based Graff seeks Q2 listing
(Adds details on Graff's deal, underwriters)
HONG KONG, May 2 Graff Diamonds, a high-end
jeweller based in London, will seek approval from the Hong Kong
stock exchange on Thursday for an initial public offering of as
much as $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the
plan said.
The share sale would surpass the $600 million listing by the
property fund of Tesco's Thai unit, the biggest IPO in
the Asia-Pacific region so far this year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
No timetable had been set for Graff and its advisers to
start meeting with potential investors, the sources, who were
not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said on
Wednesday.
IPO candidates in Hong Kong have previously started drumming
up demand for their deals in the week after getting approval
from the exchange.
Graff, founded by Laurence Graff in 1960, has been targeting
to list in the second quarter, a source previously told Reuters.
The listing would come on the back of a 14.4
percent jump in the benchmark Hang Seng index in 2012.
The company, whose giant gems and rare diamonds have been
worn by royalty and celebrities such as the sultan of Brunei,
Oprah Winfrey and Imelda Marcos, would join Prada SpA
and other global brands looking to tap booming demand for luxury
goods in China.
Stock issuance in the Asia-Pacific has tumbled 21 percent
since the beginning of 2012 compared with a year earlier as
investors shunned IPOs and follow-on offerings on concerns over
Europe's debt crisis and slower economic growth in China.
Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-biggest
broker by assets, made a flat debut in Hong Kong on Friday after
raising $1.7 billion in a share offering.
Other large deals expected in the city in 2012 include the
$800 million IPO by Fosun Pharmaceutical. Elsewhere in the
region, Felda Global Ventures Holdings plans a $3 billion IPO in
Malaysia and Formula One racing could list in Singapore in a $2
billion deal.
Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
are acting as joint global coordinators on the Graff IPO.
HSBC , Barclays and ICBC International
were also hired to help underwrite the deal.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto, Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Editing
by Ryan Woo)