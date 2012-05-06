* Pre-marketing on Graff IPO to start May 7-sources
* Roadshow slated to kick-off May 21
* Graff seeking up to $1 bln, betting on Asia growth
HONG KONG, May 6 High-end jeweller Graff
Diamonds is set to launch its up to $1 billion Hong Kong initial
public offering on May 21, sources familiar with the plans said
on Sunday.
The London-based company, whose giant gems and rare diamonds
have been worn by celebrities from Imelda Marcos to Oprah
Winfrey, will start meeting investors to gauge demand for the
deal on May 7, added the two sources, who were not authorized to
speak publicly on the matter.
In the coming two weeks, the company, its bankers and
advisers will meet with fund managers and institutional
investors around the world, before deciding on a price range for
the deal ahead of the roadshow. Pricing is set for early June,
though no final decision has been made, the sources said.
Graff would be tapping Hong Kong equity markets after the
worst start for IPOs in Asia-Pacific in about four years, with
overall equity market activity down about a fifth from last
year.
With nearly one-third of sales in Asia, the company is
betting on resilient demand for luxury goods in China to help
drive its future growth.
Graff would join Italian fashion house Prada SpA,
luggage maker Samsonite, French cosmetics company
L'Occitane and other global brands that have listed in
Hong Kong looking to tap booming consumer demand and rising
wealth in Asia.
Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)