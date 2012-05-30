(Adds details, background)
May 31 London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds has
pulled its planned $1 billion initial public offer on the Hong
Kong stock exchange due to adverse market conditions, a
spokeswoman said on Thursday, making it the city's third major
deal to be canned this week.
Graff was scheduled this week to price what was set to be
Asia's biggest IPO this year. The company, founded by Briton
Laurence Graff in 1960, hoped a listing would provide added
capital and give the group an Asia hub to better access the
China market.
Some analysts and fund managers had already begun
questioning the company's valuation before Wednesday's global
market sell-off, citing a slowdown in luxury spending in China.
The benchmark Hang Seng index has fallen heavily
since Graff started meeting investors, with stocks in the luxury
goods sector hit hard.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks and pan-European and global share
indices all lost more than 1 percent as fears over the euro zone
crisis gripped investors.
Born to Jewish immigrant parents in London, Graff has kept
control of the jewellery firm since its beginning, attracting a
host of clients, including royals and celebrities such as the
sultan of Brunei, Oprah Winfrey and Imelda Marcos.
Copper producer China Nonferrous Mining Corp pulled its
planned Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $313 million
on Wednesday due to worsening market conditions.
That followed automobile dealer China Yongda Automobiles
Services, which scrapped its $434 million offering on Monday.
Europe's debt troubles and a slowdown in China's economic
growth have made investors cautious, causing Hong Kong's IPO
pipeline to clamp shut. Deal volumes in the city are down more
than 80 percent so far this year.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index is down around
10 percent, dropping 1.9 percent on Wednesday alone.
IPOs had their worst start in about four years in the
Asia-Pacific region in 2012, with overall equity market activity
down about a fifth from 2011.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Richard Pullin)