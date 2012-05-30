May 31 London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds has
pulled its planned $1 billion initial public offer on the Hong
Kong stock exchange due to adverse market conditions, a
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Famous for its giant and rare gems, Graff had been scheduled
this week to price what was set to be Asia's biggest IPO this
year, but it withdrew the offering at the last minute on
Wednesday as global markets tumbled.
Some analysts and fund managers had already begun
questioning the company's valuation before Wednesday's global
market sell-off, citing a slowdown in luxury spending in China.
The benchmark Hang Seng index has fallen heavily
since Graff started meeting investors, with stocks in the luxury
goods sector hit hard.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks and pan-European and global share
indices all lost more than 1 percent as fears over the euro zone
crisis gripped investors.
