LONDON Nov 9 Graff Diamonds is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise $1 billion and value the company's equity at about $5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited people involved in the deal as saying the London-based retailer is raising capital to expand in Asia.

Laurence Graff, sole owner of the company, has hired Rothschild to advise on a listing expected next year, according to the FT.

The retailer of some of the world's most expensive jewellery would use the capital to open stores in Asia, expand production of high-end pieces and finance a larger inventory of rare gemstones, the article said.

The sources cited by the FT say the company has not yet decided on Hong Kong as its listing location, but it is focused on that market because of the success of other luxury goods company listings, as well as the proximity to the largest growth market for diamond jewellery.

Graff was unavailable for immediate comment.