DUBLIN, March 7 Grafton Group PLC : * Says revenue up 6 percent to 2.2 billion euro and by 0.6 percent in constant

currency * Underlying operating profit up 33 percent to 72.9 million euro * Underlying adjusted basic earnings per share up 27 percent to 19.5 cent * Dividend up by 13 percent for the year to 8.5 cent * Says UK drives profits; expects to make progress in 2013