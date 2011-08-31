* H1 revenue rises 3 pct to 1 billion euros
* New CEO says trading to remain tough into 2012
* Says comfortable with consensus for 2 bln eur FY revenue
DUBLIN, Aug 31 Irish building supplies group
Grafton GRF_u.I said it should match its revenue performance
for the six months through June in the second half of the year,
despite a slowdown in sales growth in its main UK market.
Grafton, which made around three quarters of its 1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) first-half revenue in Britain, said average
daily sales there rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in July and
August compared with a 3.3 percent lift between February and
June.
The group said it expected the current softness in UK growth
and pressure on disposable incomes would continue to weigh on
consumer spending and would likely limit near-term growth in
housing transactions and repair and maintenance work.
The group's new chief executive told Reuters he expected the
tough trading conditions to continue into 2012 but was
nevertheless comfortable with the forecast of five analysts
polled by Reuters for full-year revenue of 2 billion euros.
Ex-BSS boss Gavin Slark, who took over as Grafton chief
executive last month, said a number of initiatives had been
identified to enable the group to improve its performance in
margins, cost control and cash generation.
"Working on the basis that we think the second half of 2011
and rolling into 2012 are going to be difficult trading
conditions ... then the profit growth has to come from what we
do within the business," Slark said in a telephone interview.
($1 = 0.693 Euros)
