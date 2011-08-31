* H1 revenue rises 3 pct to 1 billion euros

* New CEO says trading to remain tough into 2012

* Says comfortable with consensus for 2 bln eur FY revenue (Adds detail, CEO quotes)

DUBLIN, Aug 31 Irish building supplies group Grafton GRF_u.I said it should match its revenue performance for the six months through June in the second half of the year, despite a slowdown in sales growth in its main UK market.

Grafton, which made around three quarters of its 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) first-half revenue in Britain, said average daily sales there rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in July and August compared with a 3.3 percent lift between February and June.

The group said it expected the current softness in UK growth and pressure on disposable incomes would continue to weigh on consumer spending and would likely limit near-term growth in housing transactions and repair and maintenance work.

The group's new chief executive told Reuters he expected the tough trading conditions to continue into 2012 but was nevertheless comfortable with the forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters for full-year revenue of 2 billion euros.

Ex-BSS boss Gavin Slark, who took over as Grafton chief executive last month, said a number of initiatives had been identified to enable the group to improve its performance in margins, cost control and cash generation.

"Working on the basis that we think the second half of 2011 and rolling into 2012 are going to be difficult trading conditions ... then the profit growth has to come from what we do within the business," Slark said in a telephone interview. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)