By Lorraine Turner

DUBLIN, March 7 Irish building and home improvement supplies group Grafton said an improving market in Britain would offset a gloomy domestic picture this year, helping it to grow profits further after a 13 percent increase in 2011.

The company, which competes with the likes of Travis Perkins and Wolseley, expects to see "double-digit operating profit growth" this year, helped by cost savings.

"We don't see any light at the end of the tunnel just now in Ireland so the focus is really on the UK to bring us forward," finance director Colm Ó Nualláin said on Wednesday, adding the British market was "showing signs of some modest movement".

The Irish economy is suffering from weak domestic demand, which has been battered by the government's austerity drive as Dublin strives to meet deficit targets agreed under its international bailout.

Construction activity, synonymous with the "Celtic Tiger" boom decade, collapsed after the property bubble exploded - and brought down much of the economy with it - and has failed to recover.

Grafton attributes its survival during a sustained hiatus in housebuilding activity in Ireland to the expansion of its British business over the past two decades, which now accounts for nearly three quarters of turnover, as well as a small but growing business in Belgium.

Operations in Ireland, which began life in Dublin in the early 1900s, continue to drag on overall growth. Ireland's second largest building merchant collapsed last month.

"The Irish market - even in the first 2 months of this year - has been quite difficult," said chief executive Gavin Slark adding the group was targeting an operating margin of 5 percent in the short to medium term. It currently stands at 3.2 percent.

"If you'd have asked us 6 months ago the timeframe may have been shorter because we haven't yet reached that level of real stability in the Irish market," he said.

The Irish retail market remains weak. Operating under the "Woodie's DIY" brand in Ireland, Grafton said consumers might spend money on a tin of paint or wallpaper, but have scaled back on luxury items such gas barbeques or patio furniture.

"The UK housing market has recovered from the bottom. It's very hard to spot any houses being built anywhere in Ireland," said Ó Nualláin.

Grafton, which has cut its staff by a quarter since the peak of the construction boom, said like-for-like sales in UK rose 4 percent in the first 9 weeks of the year, which analysts said had a positive read-across for British rival Travis Perkins.

"Grafton's management echoes the Jefferies view that while 2012 will offer a subdued volume environment, the medium-term demand fundamentals in UK housing remain positive," Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

Grafton, Britain's fourth-largest building merchant, posted a full-year underlying operating profit of 54.7 million euros ($71.7 million), up from 48.4 million a year ago, on revenue up 3 percent at 2.05 billion euros.

Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast full-year operating profit of 53.5 million euros.

Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, predicted solid progress in 2012 after reporting a 37 percent rise in full-year profit.

Shares in Grafton, which have hovered around the 3-euro mark in recent years, were down 3.7 percent at 1605 GMT after climbing back by over a third since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7625 euros)