* Operating profit up 13 pct at 54.7 mln euros vs forecast
53 mln
* Revenue rises 3 pct to 2.05 bln euros
* Sees modest movement in UK market
(Adds management, analyst comment, share price)
By Lorraine Turner
DUBLIN, March 7 Irish building and home
improvement supplies group Grafton said an improving
market in Britain would offset a gloomy domestic picture this
year, helping it to grow profits further after a 13 percent
increase in 2011.
The company, which competes with the likes of Travis Perkins
and Wolseley, expects to see "double-digit
operating profit growth" this year, helped by cost savings.
"We don't see any light at the end of the tunnel just now in
Ireland so the focus is really on the UK to bring us forward,"
finance director Colm Ó Nualláin said on Wednesday, adding the
British market was "showing signs of some modest movement".
The Irish economy is suffering from weak domestic demand,
which has been battered by the government's austerity drive as
Dublin strives to meet deficit targets agreed under its
international bailout.
Construction activity, synonymous with the "Celtic Tiger"
boom decade, collapsed after the property bubble exploded - and
brought down much of the economy with it - and has failed to
recover.
Grafton attributes its survival during a sustained hiatus in
housebuilding activity in Ireland to the expansion of its
British business over the past two decades, which now accounts
for nearly three quarters of turnover, as well as a small but
growing business in Belgium.
Operations in Ireland, which began life in Dublin in the
early 1900s, continue to drag on overall growth. Ireland's
second largest building merchant collapsed last month.
"The Irish market - even in the first 2 months of this year
- has been quite difficult," said chief executive Gavin Slark
adding the group was targeting an operating margin of 5 percent
in the short to medium term. It currently stands at 3.2 percent.
"If you'd have asked us 6 months ago the timeframe may have
been shorter because we haven't yet reached that level of real
stability in the Irish market," he said.
The Irish retail market remains weak. Operating under the
"Woodie's DIY" brand in Ireland, Grafton said consumers might
spend money on a tin of paint or wallpaper, but have scaled back
on luxury items such gas barbeques or patio furniture.
"The UK housing market has recovered from the bottom. It's
very hard to spot any houses being built anywhere in Ireland,"
said Ó Nualláin.
Grafton, which has cut its staff by a quarter since the peak
of the construction boom, said like-for-like sales in UK rose 4
percent in the first 9 weeks of the year, which analysts said
had a positive read-across for British rival Travis Perkins.
"Grafton's management echoes the Jefferies view that while
2012 will offer a subdued volume environment, the medium-term
demand fundamentals in UK housing remain positive," Jefferies
analysts said in a research note.
Grafton, Britain's fourth-largest building merchant, posted
a full-year underlying operating profit of 54.7 million euros
($71.7 million), up from 48.4 million a year ago, on revenue up
3 percent at 2.05 billion euros.
Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
full-year operating profit of 53.5 million euros.
Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of building
materials, predicted solid progress in 2012 after reporting a 37
percent rise in full-year profit.
Shares in Grafton, which have hovered around the 3-euro mark
in recent years, were down 3.7 percent at 1605 GMT after
climbing back by over a third since the start of the year.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark
Potter)