DUBLIN Nov 9 Irish building supplies and home improvement group Grafton GRF_u.I said on Wednesday operating profit growth would slow in the second half as cash-strapped Britons put off renovations and repairs to their houses.

Grafton, which makes nearly three quarters of its turnover in the UK, said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be in a range of 52 million to 55 million euros compared with 50.6 million euros ($70 million) a year ago. In the first half of the year, adjusted operating profit rose 40 percent to 26 million.

Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast full-year operating profit of 60 million euros.

The company's stock was down 5.3 percent at 2.6 euros in early trade, underperforming a general index up 1.2 percent.

Average daily UK like-for-like sterling turnover growth slowed to 2 percent in September and October compared with growth of 4.7 percent in the first half.

Overall, group turnover for the first ten months of the year rose a touch to 1.73 billion euros from 1.70 billion euros a year ago.

In Ireland, Grafton said prolonged austerity measures and high levels of personal indebtedness would likely make trading conditions challenging for some time. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)