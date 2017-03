DUBLIN May 14 Grafton Group PLC : * Revenue for four months to end-April 677 million EUR versus 676 million year

ago, op profit marginally ahead * Trading was influenced by adverse weather, continued economic weakness and

less favourable fx * Says Irish merchanting business revenue rose 1 percent y/y, first period

since H1 2007 to record turnover growth * Says turnover growth in may has seen some improvement, remains cautious about

near term outlook