DUBLIN Aug 28 Grafton Group PLC : * H1 revenue rose 1.7 percent to 1.07 billion EUR, underlying op profit up 17

percent to 36.6 million EUR * Merchanting, retailing and manufacturing all improved profitability, UK

housing recovery a positive backdrop * Like-for-like revenue in july/aug up 5.5 percent in UK merchanting, over 5

percent in Irish merchanting, retail * Board is undertaking review of group's listing, specifically considering

inclusion in the ftse UK index * Increasing evidence that recovery in the UK now underway is taking hold and

is likely to be sustained * Trading in Irish merchanting, retail stabilised, sees similar trading

conditions remainder of year