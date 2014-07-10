BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 net profit down 56 pct yr/yr
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).
DUBLIN, July 10 Grafton Group PLC : * Revenue for the six months to June 30 increased by 11.3 percent to 1.015
billion pounds * H1 performance to show a significant improvement reflecting strong flow
through to op profit margin * Very tentative recovery in the diy retailing business in Ireland continued in
the half year
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.