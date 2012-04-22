(Adds details, background)

ALGIERS, April 22 Algeria's wheat imports in the first quarter of this year were down 12.7 percent on the same period in 2011, customs data showed, after an easing off in social unrest and a more promising domestic harvest softened demand.

The data, obtained by Reuters, showed Algeria imported 1.44 million tonnes of grain in Jan-March this year, against 1.65 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2011.

Soft wheat accounted for 1.06 million tonnes of the first-quarter imports this year, and the rest was durum wheat. The biggest soft wheat suppliers were Argentina, followed by France, Britain, Romania and Uruguay. Algeria's durum wheat came from Canada and France.

Algeria's total wheat imports last year were 7.42 million tonnes, an increase of 41.5 percent on the previous year and the most it had ever imported in any year since it became independent from France in 1962.

The increase was driven by last year's mediocre domestic harvest, and by government efforts to ensure that there were no food shortages which could trigger an "Arab Spring"-style revolt in Algeria.

This year's harvest is forecast to be much better, at 5.5 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the government is more confident about its ability to contain social unrest.

The state grain agency made some huge grain purchases in February, but in the latter part of the quarter its buying slowed down.