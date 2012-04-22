(Adds details, background)
ALGIERS, April 22 Algeria's wheat imports in the
first quarter of this year were down 12.7 percent on the same
period in 2011, customs data showed, after an easing off in
social unrest and a more promising domestic harvest softened
demand.
The data, obtained by Reuters, showed Algeria imported 1.44
million tonnes of grain in Jan-March this year, against 1.65
million tonnes in the first quarter of 2011.
Soft wheat accounted for 1.06 million tonnes of the
first-quarter imports this year, and the rest was durum wheat.
The biggest soft wheat suppliers were Argentina, followed by
France, Britain, Romania and Uruguay. Algeria's durum wheat came
from Canada and France.
Algeria's total wheat imports last year were 7.42 million
tonnes, an increase of 41.5 percent on the previous year and the
most it had ever imported in any year since it became
independent from France in 1962.
The increase was driven by last year's mediocre domestic
harvest, and by government efforts to ensure that there were no
food shortages which could trigger an "Arab Spring"-style revolt
in Algeria.
This year's harvest is forecast to be much better, at 5.5
million tonnes. Meanwhile, the government is
more confident about its ability to contain social unrest.
The state grain agency made some huge grain purchases in
February, but in the latter part of the quarter its buying
slowed down.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Michael Roddy)