By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16 The Canadian Wheat
Board, now known as CWB, aims to buy one-third or more of
western Canada's wheat and barley through pricing pools for the
upcoming 2012/13 crop year, Chief Executive Ian White said on
Monday, as competition starts to transform the fertile region's
grain industry.
CWB will lose its western grain-marketing monopoly over
those grains on Aug. 1 under a new Canadian law, leaving it to
compete on the open market for farmers' crops.
AWB, the former Australian Wheat Board, now owned by Cargill
, handles 24-30 percent of Australia's grains in the
open market and the CWB hopes to top that share, White said.
The CWB currently offers the only wheat and barley pricing
pools -- which average out prices over a period of time -- in
western Canada.
"Farmers will determine what they want to do but we think
that as part of their risk management to put one-third or more
of their grain into a pool would be a very good idea," White
said on the sidelines of a Canada Grains Council conference in
Winnipeg.
"We think a lot of farmers will want to put a lot more than
that in," he said.
Last year, western Canada produced 22.7 million tonnes of
wheat, including 17.8 million tonnes of spring wheat and 4.2
million tonnes of durum, as well as 7.3 million tonnes of
barley, according to Statistics Canada.
Canada is the biggest exporter of spring wheat and durum,
both of which fall under the CWB's monopoly.
The CWB faces head-on competition with grain handlers such
as Viterra Inc -- which has received a friendly takeover
bid from Glencore International Plc -- as well as
Cargill and Richardson International Ltd in the open market.
Some hope the change will reinvigorate wheat in the eyes of
farmers, who have devoted more acres to high-return canola in
recent years.
"There is a sense that wheat had become a rotational crop,"
said Jean-Marc Ruest, vice-president of corporate affairs for
Richardson, at the Grains Council meeting. "It has to become a
crop producers grow by choice because it provides a competitive
return."
Some farmers are mourning the loss of the CWB monopoly,
which they say provided stable, premium prices in a volatile
industry.
Not Alberta farmer Kevin Bender, president of the Western
Canadian Wheat Growers Association. He hopes to sell more of his
crop right after harvest, rather than storing it to wait for the
CWB to accept it under its staged delivery system.
The marketing change looks to shake up the region's
traditional planting mix, with farmers possibly boosting durum
production over the years and one durum plant already scheduled
for construction by Alliance Grain Traders Inc, he
said.
"It makes no sense to ship durum to Italy, where they make
it into pasta and we buy it back from them," Bender said.
The flow of Canadian grain exports may also change. More
Canadian wheat and durum may move into the United States, with
U.S. farmers expanding corn acreage at the expense of other
crops, and it may make sense to funnel U.S. grains through
Canadian ports at times, said Steve Whitney, vice-president of
agribusiness marketing and sales for Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd.
"I think the business is going to take on a more North
American complexion."
CWB, which owns no grain-handling assets such as country
elevators or port terminals, has a deal with Cargill that will
allow farmers to sell grain to CWB and deliver at Cargill's
facilities. Similar agreements with all other Canadian grain
handlers are likely within weeks, White said.
The CWB does have the advantage of Ottawa's guaranteeing its
borrowings for up to five years. That will allow CWB to borrow
at preferential rates to buy farmers' crops, White said.
But the CWB has no plans to borrow to buy a small grain
handler or storage assets, he said.
"All I can say is I don't have anything on the horizon."
