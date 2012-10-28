* Importers fear grain market consolidation will raise
prices
* Farmers face less choice as grain majors bulk up
* Some operational efficiency gains anticipated
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Oct 28 A global race for grain trading
power is putting more of the world's vital cereals in the hands
of fewer companies, with a string of recent acquisitions raising
fears that consumers will pay even more for their food, while
farmers are squeezed.
Archer Daniels Midland last week bid for Australia's
last independent grain handler GrainCorp, the latest in
a series of moves by grain trading heavyweights to grab a larger
slice of a booming market as developing economies seek food
security.
The four "ABCD" firms - ADM, Bunge, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus - dominate global grain
trading along with top global commodities trader Glencore
and Japan's Marubeni, both of which have made
major acquisitions in the last few months.
With food price volatility increasingly coming to the fore,
most recently in the wake of drought in the U.S. and other key
producing regions, concern is growing among importers about
extra upward pressure on prices.
"The increasing concentration of power in the global grain
market is not healthy. This will lead to grain prices being
controlled by top trading companies," said Rusman Heriawan,
deputy agriculture minister of Indonesia, Asia's top wheat
importer.
The United Nations sounded alarm bells on market volatility
this summer as corn alone surged around 40 percent in less than
a month. Soybeans hit record highs, while wheat also shot up
dramatically, reviving memories of the 2007/08 food crisis.
"So-called grain majors account for about 75 percent of the
global grain market. If they keep on merging with other grain
companies, there is the possibility of a monopolistic
situation," said Han Sukho of the grains division at the Korea
Rural Economic Institute.
"This will make things difficult for importing countries
like South Korea. We might have to pay more than what things
actually cost," the assistant director of the state-run
think-tank added.
South Korea is a major importer of both wheat and maize.
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
After a doubling in quarterly profits helped by the impact
of drought on the grain trade, Bunge Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Alberto Weisser said on Thursday that he
expected industry consolidation to continue.
"I do believe that we will have more consolidation because
the market has shown that it is necessary to have large
companies" with geographically diverse assets and strong balance
sheets "to operate and serve the market in these volatile
times," he said. "We are part of it."
Lee Gaus, vice president of International Futures Group,
said there were some benefits from the consolidation for the
grain trading companies, who will have more flexibility from
expanded networks.
But consumers will feel the impact if importers and
supermarkets are subject to higher prices, as the flexibility of
supply reduces.
"There are efficiencies that are gained when you have this
kind of consolidation. But, on the other hand, there's a danger
in a situation where you have more and more controlled by fewer
and fewer," he said.
"Ultimately this hurts the consumer. I don't know any time
that you can concentrate so much leverage in so few hands that
it doesn't eventually impact the consumer," Gaus added.
Gaus also saw the consolidation as a threat to producers who
are faced with fewer potential buyers for their crops - meaning
that they might be forced to accept lower prices for their
produce.
Farmers are often dependent on the grain trading companies
for their seed and fertilisers as well as providing a buyer for
their crops.
"It (grain market consolidation) has a negative impact, both
on the many producers that feed into this very small number of
traders and on the other end on their customers and ultimately
consumers," said Jodie Thorpe, policy adviser for Oxfam.
ADM, through the acquisition of GrainCorp, will join Cargill
and Glencore, both of whom have already made major acquisitions
in the world's second largest wheat exporter.
"If GrainCorp is swallowed up by U.S. giant Archer Daniels
Midland, all bulk grain exporting capacity in South Australia,
Victoria, NSW and Queensland will be foreign owned," said Warren
Truss, leader of the opposition National Party.
"We are rapidly descending into a state where farmers will
toil in their paddocks while post-farm gate profits from
Australia's A$9 billion-a-year grain crops will be counted in
multi-national boardrooms," he added.
Australia is a key exporter of wheat to China, where demand
is expected to rise sharply in coming years.
"Such consolidation would result in lower prices for
Australian farmers if those farmers are not big enough to
compete," said Zhong Funing, director at the International
Research Centre for Food and Agricultural Economics at Nanjing
Agricultural University.
"China could also lose its access to relatively cheap
Australian wheat. China's grain imports are definitely on the
rise. There is limited scope for expanding the farmland while
demand growth is coming largely from the livestock industry."