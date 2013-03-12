March 12 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

PENDING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian state commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has issued an international tender to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of soyoil and 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is March 13.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

TOP STORIES: Soybean prices could be boosted well into April by transport problems in key exporter Brazil but could then be weakened by possible record soybean plantings in the United States, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

* Iran is facing difficulties importing soybeans, partly because of sanctions, and is increasingly buying soymeal from India and Argentina to compensate, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

* China has added to purchases of the U.S. corn crop that is due to be harvested after September, taking total orders since February to about 600,000 tonnes, traders said.

* India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on March 1 were 27.1 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31, a government statement said on Tuesday.

* The world's biggest container shipping company Maersk Line and its rivals are expected to fail in an attempt on Friday to raise rates on the key Asia to Europe route, as they seek to boost profits following years of a sector slump and over capacity.

* A Chinese shipping firm is planning the country's first commercial voyage through a shortcut across the Arctic Ocean to the United States and Europe in 2013, a leading Chinese scientist said on Tuesday.