March 14 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains,
oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.
WHEAT SALE: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 130,533 tonnes
of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender
that closed on Thursday.
CORN SALE: Indian traders have struck a rare deal to export 13,700 tonnes of
corn to China, as the world's second largest consumer of the grain tries to meet
rapidly increasing demand from its animal feed sector amid high domestic prices.
WHEAT, CORN, SOYMEAL TENDER: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi
has issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat,
20,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 5,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said
on Thursday. The tender closed earlier this week, offers are still being
examined and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.
RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000
tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and
Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for
the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.
FAILED FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture received
no bids for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender under the
simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system that closed on Wednesday, it said in a
statement.
PENDING TENDERS
RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of
non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run
Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the
tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the
agency said.
SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically
modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea
Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on
March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.
SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international
tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States
or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.
WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of
wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan,
Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is
open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the
wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.
TOP STORIES: Premiums over Chicago futures prices paid for soybeans at
Brazil's Paranagua port turned negative for the first time in the 2012/13 crop
year on Thursday as a record harvest pressures prices and transportation delays
crimp demand.
* Saudi Arabia has opened new and potentially lucrative export channels for
wheat exporters such as France and the United States by including soft wheat for
the first time in its tenders earlier this month.
* Canadian exports of canola, a key source of vegetable oil, have fallen
sharply as the crop becomes too expensive for importers after a disappointing
harvest.
* Australia's wheat stockpiles are likely to fall as much as three-quarters
by the end of the 2012/2013 marketing year from a year ago, run down by strong
export demand, a top executive of major grain handler CBH Group said on
Thursday.
* Farmers in Argentina are holding back their new-crop soybean sales, hoping
for prices to climb on the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said on Thursday.
Argentine farmers have so far priced just 10 percent of their crop versus up to
30 percent at this time last year, traders said.
* India is holding firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat despite
falling global prices, setting the scene once again for piles of rotting grain,
even though it needs to feed its half-a-billion poor.
* Brazilian dock workers have postponed a 24-hour nationwide strike planned
for March 19 to allow more time to negotiate with the government, an umbrella
unit that represents them said on Thursday.
* Russia plans to buy wheat on the domestic market in the August-October
period to replenish stocks after last year's drought, an agriculture ministry
official said on Thursday, a move seen bringing more risks for the country's
exportable surplus.