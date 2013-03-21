March 21 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

WHEAT SALES: Iran's state grains buyer GTC has purchased 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Australia and Germany, European traders said on Thursday.

WHEAT SALES: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 132,777 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday.

DURUM TENDER: Morocco's state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the agency said on a statement on Thursday. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.

FAILED CORN, SOYBEAN TENDER: The Taiwan Sugar Corp. rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender for 23,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin corn and 12,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin soybeans which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

PENDING TENDERS

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

TOP STORIES: Brazilian dock workers called off a national port strike set for next week and said they are willing to relax rules that allow unions to control labor assignments at terminals, following talks with the government over reform of the country's ports, union leaders said on Thursday.

* Egyptian bakers who have threatened a strike that could affect the staple diet of the nation's poor said a meeting they had hoped to hold with the prime minister on Thursday would not take place until next week.

* Iran has started building grain stocks again, with purchases of wheat from Australia and Germany plus maize from Ukraine, traders said on Thursday, with Tehran getting around payment difficulties caused by toughened international sanctions.

* China is selling between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of soy from state reserves to crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion in Brazil interrupted shipments to the world's top importer of the oilseed, traders said on Thursday.

* Ukraine has resumed exports of maize to Iran, which has been hit by international sanctions, with a shipment of 30,000 tonnes made on March 13, analysts and traders said on Thursday.