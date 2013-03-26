March 26 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains,
oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.
CORN, FEED WHEAT TENDER: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc.
(NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase 70,000 tonnes of corn and
up to 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said. Tender deadline is
March 27.
WHEAT TENDER: South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking
33,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for June shipment via a tender on
Wednesday, traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday
and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said.
FAILED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer has rejected all offers and
made no purchase in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes of feed barley
which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.
WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India's state-run MMTC Ltd received the
highest bid at $304 per tonne from global trader Noble Grain in its latest wheat
export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.
PENDING TENDERS
SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international
tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States
or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.
WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two
international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000
tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the
wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the
wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.
RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000
tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and
Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for
the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.
SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade
has issued an international tender to purchase up to 12,000 tonnes of soyoil and
12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is April
2.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round
failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to
submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be
shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.
RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 109,082 tonnes of
non-glutinous rice for arrival between July and August via tenders, the
state-run Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Tender
registration is on April 2 and April 8.
DURUM TENDER: Morocco's state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to
import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the
agency said on a statement. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.
TOP STORIES: The first shipment of Argentine corn to the United States this
year is on its way with more to follow, marking an increase in orders from the
South American country to the world's top corn producer as it recovers from
drought, traders said on Tuesday.
* Top wheat buyer Egypt expects U.S. and European exporters to provide
"easy terms" as it seeks to replenish falling stocks, the Financial Times quoted
Minister of Supply Bassem Ouda as saying on Tuesday.
* BRICS members China and Brazil agreed on Tuesday a swap line allowing them
to trade the equivalent of up to $30 billion per year in their own currencies,
moving to take almost half of their trade exchanges out of the U.S. dollar zone.